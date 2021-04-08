U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss. today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense is issuing a $22.6 million contract to Golden Manufacturing Co. Inc. in Golden, Mississippi. The contract will provide trousers for the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force and includes an option for a two year extension, which could double the total value of the award.

“The military made the right choice to continue partnering with Mississippi-based Golden Manufacturing to keep our combat troops in uniform and support job creation in Mississippi,” Wicker said. “I am glad to see our state supporting the needs of our nation’s military and look forward to more opportunities to come.”

The Defense Logistics Agency issued the two year base contract.

Release from Senator Roger Wicker.