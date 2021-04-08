Georgia’s election reforms have drawn much attention as President Joe Biden has portrayed them as “Jim Crow on steroids.”…

…Nearly every Mississippi news outlet ran these hit pieces against Voter ID and Hosemann, the state’s chief elections officer at the time, advancing the notion that Voter ID was bad, that it would disenfranchise voters, and that it was discriminatory in practice – the same thing being said in Georgia today.

Yet, none of those dire predictions proved true in Mississippi, thanks in large part to the steady hand of now Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann…

…Y’all Politics recently sat down with Lt. Governor Hosemann to recap how Mississippi was successful in its implementation as it continues to be the only state that has not been sued over its Voter ID law.

Municipal Primary Elections were held on Tuesday in Mississippi in most of the state’s cities and towns. Voters chose to either vote in the Democratic or Republican Primary, selecting their party’s nominee and, in many cases, the winner as more than a few will not face a General Election opponent.

Some of the candidates will move forward to a Primary Runoff on April 27. The General Election for Municipalities if scheduled for June 8.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 270 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 4 deaths, and 18 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 306,611, with 7,077 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/h0Nmfz5hrF — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) April 7, 2021

Candidates are lining up to run in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. Nearly a dozen names are rumored to be considering a run in what could be a hotly contested Republican Primary unlike any South Mississippi has seen.

Yet, Congressman Palazzo says he plans to continue to serve as long as the constituents of the 4th District will allow him.

“I plan to continue to serve as long as the constituents of the fourth district have faith in me to do so,” Palazzo says in a statement submitted to Y’all Politics.

On the steps of the Jackson County Courthouse this morning, Sheriff Mike Ezell announced that he would be running in the Republican Primary for the 4th Congressional District seat currently held by Congressman Steven Palazzo.

Ezell, flanked by his family and members of local law enforcement, said he believes former President Donald Trump’s policies had the nation moving in the right direction. He said he was alarmed at the policies President Joe Biden has changed since taking office.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) has joined U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) to introduce legislation to remove barriers for rural areas in need of federal infrastructure assistance—a plan that stands as a stark alternative to the Biden administration’s infrastructure approach involving huge tax increases and trillions in added federal debt.

The Paving the Way for Rural Communities Act (S.820) would benefit rural counties by exempting federally funded projects in any areas that are not part of a metropolitan statistical area from certain federal reviews that delay and drive up costs for public infrastructure.

Congressman Thompson again backs DC statehood