Former U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst joined Y’all Politics on Friday to discuss the recent announcement by President Joe Biden that he and his Administration will be taking steps to “curb this epidemic of gun violence” in America.

Biden said “no amendment to the Constitution is absolute,” adding that he has asked the Department of Justice for immediate, concrete actions he could can take now without having to go through the Congress. He spoke about gun shows, gun manufacturer immunity, passing more “Red Flag” laws, and more. Hurst called each of these “red herrings,” saying it really does not address the problems.

Hurst also offered his take on the City of Jackson’s crime problems, and what, if any, change could be forthcoming given this year’s municipal elections.

Watch the full interview below.