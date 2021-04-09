Rep. John Katko (R-NY), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, announced he will visit the border in McAllen, Texas, early next week, joined by fellow Republican members of the Committee on Homeland Security for briefings on the conditions at the border and to hear from Border Patrol agents, Texas Rangers, Homeland Security Investigations special agents and others on the frontline of this crisis.

“What is happening at the southwest border is utter chaos and is a direct result of President Biden’s reckless border security policies.

“Even though DHS denied our request to bring press into border facilities, we will continue to shine a light on the impact these policies have on our homeland security and for communities across the country. Every state is now a border state and every community is affected by these destructive policies. Whether it is the overwhelming presence of MS-13 gang violence in Long Island, New York, or the crippling impact of the opioid crisis in Tennessee and in my district in Central New York, every American community bears the brunt of weak border security.

“As members of the committee with primary jurisdiction over border security, it is incumbent upon us to see the untenable situation at our border and hear directly from those on the ground. Homeland Security Republicans warned of this impending crisis months ago and we are committed to prioritizing the safety of Americans and the security of our homeland.”

The Homeland Security Republicans joining Ranking Member Katko in McAllen, Texas, include:

Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS)

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA)

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL)

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI)

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL)

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY)

###

Release from U.S. Homeland Security Republicans.