Mississippi lawmakers are tasked with drawing redistricting lines in the 2022 session. This redistricting usually occurs every 10 years, after data from the U.S. Census is gathered and distributed to the states. However, due to the COVD-19 pandemic there has been a delay in how quickly lawmakers can access that data.

The data was first delayed until July 31, 2021 but Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said they have now learned it will be at least the end of September before any Census data comes down.

“I was really hoping we’d be doing it right now, but the Census has been delayed by COVID, legitimately delayed by COVID and by whatever other reasons. So right now, we’re looking at at least a September 30,” said Hosemann.

Total revenue collections for the month of March FY 2021 are $91,714,842 or 23.69% above the sine die revenue estimate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through March 2021 are $592,028,578 or 15.57% above the sine die estimate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through March 2021 are $384,069,345 or 9.58% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2021 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,690,700,000…

…March FY 2021 General Fund collections were $45,613,738 or 10.53% above March FY 2020 actual collections. Sales tax collections for the month of March were above the prior year by $12.6M. Individual income tax collections for the month of March were above the prior year by $42.9M. Corporate income tax collections for the month of March were below the prior year by $19.6M.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch has joined a 14-state coalition of attorneys general in sending a letter to U.S. Senate leaders opposing a pro-union bill which passed the House of Representatives on a near party-line vote. The “Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021,” or “PRO Act,” would negate state Right-to-Work Laws and require workers to pay union dues in order to keep their jobs.

“Right-to-Work Laws protect American workers,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Every Mississippian deserves the freedom to decide how their hard-earned dollars will be spent, and they should not be forced to pay union dues as a requirement of their employment. My colleagues and I urge Congress to put the American worker first.”

State Auditor Shad White announced his office collected $156,662.90 to return to taxpayers across Mississippi last month after previous investigations showed public funds were stolen or misused. Significant amounts were returned from cases involving a former deputy municipal clerk in Monticello, former Deputy Tax Collector in Harrison County, and former town clerk of Roxie.

The Mississippi Legislature made significant investments in public education during the 2021 legislative session including a statewide teacher pay raise and millions allocated for Mississippi State Board of Education priorities including early childhood education, instructional coaches, teacher supply funds and the Mississippi Student Information System (MSIS).

Mississippi teachers early in their careers will receive a $1,100 raise in the new school year and all other teachers and teachers’ assistants will receive a $1,000 pay increase.

Funds for the state’s Early Learning Collaboratives doubled to $16 million, which will serve approximately 6,000 pre-K children.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss. today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense is issuing a $22.6 million contract to Golden Manufacturing Co. Inc. in Golden, Mississippi. The contract will provide trousers for the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force and includes an option for a two year extension, which could double the total value of the award.

“The military made the right choice to continue partnering with Mississippi-based Golden Manufacturing to keep our combat troops in uniform and support job creation in Mississippi,” Wicker said. “I am glad to see our state supporting the needs of our nation’s military and look forward to more opportunities to come.”