CDC has identified a rare clotting disorder in 6 U.S. females

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) held a press briefing today announcing that they are asking all clinics in the state to pause distribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare clotting syndrome that could effect the brain. This news follows the recommendations coming from the CDC.

Six females in the U.S. between the age of 18 and 48 who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine experienced the clots between 6 and 13 days after receiving the shot. Of that group of six, there was one death. None of the 6 cases were in Mississippi.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs compared the side effects to what has been seen with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Patients who received the Johnson and Johnson who experience severe headaches, severe abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath 6 days or more after receiving the vaccine should contact their doctor. Normal side effects 3-5 days after receiving the vaccine are to be expected.

To date, Dr. Dobbs said Mississippi has not seen significant side effects with any of the vaccines.

Nearly 42,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been placed in arms in Mississippi, with the majority at the clinic setting. More than 65% have been administered to individuals 50 years of age and above, and 54% of the distribution has gone to females. The state has received just under 100,000 such vaccines.

Individuals scheduled to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should contact their provider and seek to schedule one of the other available two-shot vaccines. MSDH vaccine bookings are available across the state for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Mississippi is reportedly administering 50,000 to 60,000 vaccines per week, Dr. Paul Byers said.