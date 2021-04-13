Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Looking to next year, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said he is particularly interested in looking at the economic interests for citizens and businesses, healthcare, and how to spend the $1.8 billion from the federal government coming from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan.

When it comes to healthcare, Hosemann expressed concerns about accessibility for all Mississippians. He said it is imperative that every resident is able to get to an Emergency Room in time, if necessary.

Governor Reeves pokes at President Biden’s remarks as COVID cases decline

Data doesn’t play politics.

Sometimes POTUS Biden does. Get a shot and live your life Mississippi! pic.twitter.com/t4G4VIvcym — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 12, 2021

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 0 deaths, and 15 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 307,519, with 7,096 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/kpmwYVgFiW — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) April 12, 2021

However, the Chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party says none of the measures President Biden is proposing would violate the Second Amendment.

In a statement submitted to Y’all Politics, Chairman Tyree Irving said he is a gun owner and has been for quite some time. As a lawyer and former appellate judge, Irving says he is well aware of the prohibition of the Second Amendment that states, “[T]he right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”…

Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Irving sees these as positive steps.

…“I applaud the President for taking these actions, and I feel confident that they will help lessen the incidents of violence in our country,” Irving said.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker joined ABC’s Sunday morning show ‘This Week” with host George Stephanopoulos to discuss President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure package.

“I’m meeting with the President tomorrow,” Wicker said, adding that he is willing to negotiate with the President but asked, “Where is that centrist candidate they thought they were voting for back in November of last year?”

Wicker called Biden’s proposal “a massive social welfare spending program combined with a massive tax increase on small business job creators.”

Ahead of a bipartisan meeting today between President Joe Biden and members of Congress, including Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, the White House released a state-by-state “fact sheet” that Administration officials say highlights the urgent need in every state across the country for the investments proposed by the President in the American Jobs Plan.

“The fact sheets highlight the number of bridges and miles of road in each state in poor condition, the percentage of households without access to broadband, the billions of dollars required for water infrastructure, among other infrastructure needs,” the White House release states.

The Mississippi-specific report (shown below) says there are 1,386 bridges and over 5,840 miles of highway in poor condition. It highlights various infrastructure aspects, including public transportation.

Congressman Guest comments from border

Stopping the construction of the border wall is just one of many of @POTUS’s bad decisions that have helped create a humanitarian and immigration crisis on our border. President Biden, it’s time to put the lives of Americans and immigrants over party and finish the wall. pic.twitter.com/1RIx9BWwiN — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) April 12, 2021

Monday evening civil rights activist James Meredith addressed students at Jones College.

Meredith was the first Black man to integrate the University of Mississippi in 1962. He took the stage with Judge Charles Pickering, university officials and two honors students.

The topic of his speech was “Moving Forward: Toward a new day Mississippi.” His speech was divided up into three main focuses. The first was religion and law, where he addressed the contradiction of the two.