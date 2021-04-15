Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) will host Academy Day for students interested in learning more about admission to one of the five Service Academies. The program will take place on April 24th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon CT.

Representatives from the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Coast Guard Academy, and the United States Merchant Marine Academy will be present to answer questions about these prestigious institutions. Congressional staff, midshipmen, cadets, and alumni will also be on hand to provide guidance on obtaining academy appointments. Representatives from all ROTC branches will attend.

This year’s Academy Day will be a virtual event. All interested parties must register at this link.

The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation. For more information, please review the page of Frequently Asked Questions for those seeking a Military Academy Nomination.

For more information about individual Academies or the process to apply to a particular Academy, please visit their respective website:

United States Military Academy at West Point

United States Naval Academy

United States Air Force Academy

United States Merchant Marine Academy

United States Coast Guard Academy

For more information on Academy Day or to apply for a nomination from Congressman Guest, please visit https://guest.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.

