Deadline for submission is noon on April 23, 2021.

Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) has announced the details of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition, an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in Mississippi’s Third Congressional District and across the nation. High school students from the Third District are invited to submit a piece of artwork, which will be judged by a panel selected by the office of Congressman Guest. The winner of the competition will have their artwork displayed in the United States Capitol until the 2022 winner is selected. Students may call (769) 241-6120 for submission details.

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. Acceptable forms include:

Paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages – must be two dimensional

Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

Mixed Media – use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photography

All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).

The rules, checklist, and release form for the competition can be found by clicking here.

Press Release

4/15/2021