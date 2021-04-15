Cosponsoring Legislation to Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today signaled her opposition to Biden administration efforts to open Title X federal funding to abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.

In response, Hyde-Smith today also cosponsored the Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act to protect that funding for other women’s health care providers.

“I cannot support any policies that force Mississippians to fund abortion providers like Planned Parenthood. Unfortunately, the assault on the lives of unborn children and women’s health resources is underway, but it is not too late for the Biden administration to reconsider these terrible pro-abortion policies,” said Hyde-Smith, a member of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus.

Hyde-Smith is among 101 lawmakers who signed a letter urging President Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra not to overturn the Protect Life Rule, which prevents the use of Title X family planning program funds to finance abortion services. The administration this week signaled it is taking steps to overturn the rule.

Authored by Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act would prohibit taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood or its affiliated organizations. Instead, the bill would redirect those funds to other eligible women’s health care providers, including state and county health departments, community health centers, hospitals, and physician offices. It would also ensure there is no reduction in federal funding for women’s health services.

Hyde-Smith and Senator James Inhofe (R-Okla.) recently offered an op-ed warning that the Democrats’ renewed efforts to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment is really a veiled effort to strike down anti-abortion laws across the nation. Read the op-ed here.

Press Release

4/15/2021