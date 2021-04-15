Bailey is the Central District Public Service Commissioner.

Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey, of the Central District, has been appointed by the Mississippi PSC Chairman to serve as Mississippi’s representative on the Organization of MISO States, Inc. (OMS) Board of Directors.

OMS is the regional monitoring committee for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), representing regulatory entities in 15 states and Manitoba, Canada. The purpose of OMS is to coordinate regulatory oversight among its members and respond to developments regarding the generation and transmission of electricity, in addition to making recommendations to MISO, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and other relevant governmental entities and state utility commissions as appropriate to express the positions of OMS member agencies.

At its monthly meeting to be held on Thursday, April 15, the OMS Board of Directors will welcome Commissioner Bailey as its newest member.

“I am honored to now serve as the OMS Board’s Mississippi representative and I look forward to developing new relationships and exchanging ideas with my peers from across the MISO region,” Commissioner Bailey said. “As I begin the second year of my tenure at the Commission, I am confident and determined to identify ways for MISO to work better for Mississippi through my active participation with OMS. I’m excited for what this commitment holds.”

The OMS Executive Director Marcus Hawkins concludes, “The OMS looks forward to having Commissioner Bailey join the board at such an important time of rapid change in the industry. His many years of experience will be an asset to the board, and the region as a whole, as state commissions look to shape the evolution of MISO to continue to provide value to electric customers throughout the footprint.”

###



Release from PSC Commissioner Brent Bailey.