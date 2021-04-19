Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Brad Mills as Circuit Court Judge for the Twentieth Circuit Court District, Place 1.

“Brad Mills has been a leader in the legal community in our state for years, working hard to protect the rights of Mississippians,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I am grateful that he will continue serving the people of Mississippi as circuit judge for the 20th Circuit Court District.”

The Twentieth Circuit Court District covers Madison and Rankin counties.

Brad Mills began his legal career in 2007 and has served as a solo practitioner for thirteen years, handling over 1,000 cases. Mills received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and his juris doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law.

Press Release

