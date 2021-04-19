College athletes could soon receive compensation for the use of their image, name and likeness in advertising

On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves signed SB 2313 which allows college athletes to receive compensation in the even their image, name or likeness are used in advertising for the university.

Mississippi is not the first to make a move like this. They are joining California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, and New Jersey. Several other states are also considering legislation on the topic but no action has been taken by the NCAA until the United States Supreme Court rules on Alston v. NCAA. The case was brought by former college athletes who say the NCAA’s rules restricting compensation, violate federal antitrust laws.

RELATED: Mississippi to allow college athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image, likeness

The bill allows college athletes to be paid market value if their name, image or likeness are used while enrolled in a postsecondary educational institution. Those athletes may retain a certified agent to handle these matters.

“While this age-old debate over whether college athletes should get paid may continue in other states, I’m happy it has been laid to rest in Mississippi,” said Sen. Derrick Simmons (D-12) one of the authors on the legislation. “Athletes should reap the benefits of their athletic ability and notoriety and share in the profits generated at the college and division levels.”

Athletes must give the institution a written notice, seven days before entering into an agreement with an agent and those agents must be registered. The bill does allow colleges and universities to propose reasonable limitations on the dates and times that an athlete may take part in any advertising. It also cannot impact the student’s scholarship in any way.

Mississippi lawmakers in favor of the legislation said it will keep Mississippi schools competitive, if the U.S. Supreme Court comes back with a ruling in favor of the former college athletes.

The law will go into effect on July 1, 2021.