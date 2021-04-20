The tool manufacturer is investing $60 million in a new Grenada County facility.

Milwaukee Tool, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty power tools, hand tools, storage and accessories for the professional construction trades worldwide, announced plans to expand its presence in Mississippi. The company will invest $60 million in advanced technology and manufacturing equipment to support the operation of a new accessories manufacturing facility in Grenada County. As part of the 1,200 overall jobs Milwaukee will bring to the region, 800 of these jobs will be in the new Grenada facility and the remaining 400 will be across its existing Mississippi locations.

“When an industry leader such as Milwaukee Tool chooses to grow its footprint in Mississippi by building a new manufacturing facility – in addition to its existing facilities – it sends a strong message to the world that we take business seriously and work hard to ensure companies’ long-term success in our state,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “This newest investment by Milwaukee Tool in Grenada County will benefit the region and its 800 new employees well into the future, just as Milwaukee Tool once again will benefit from having the best workforce in the nation producing the high-quality tools and accessories for which the company is known around the world.”

HUGE win for Mississippi! We just landed our largest economic development project in last 7 years. Milwaukee Tool is expanding operations to Grenada (800 jobs) – 1200 total statewide!

Mississippi is OPEN for business! pic.twitter.com/bWbPaynTkK — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 20, 2021

Milwaukee Tool, headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, has manufacturing, distribution and operations presences in Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch, and the company has grown its employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010 to more than 2,343 in 2020. The company last expanded in Mississippi in February 2020, adding a new distribution center in Olive Branch and also recently delivered on its 2017 commitment to create 660 jobs over four years at its Mississippi locations.

For its latest expansion in Grenada, Milwaukee Tool will construct a 500,000-square-foot facility in Grenada County’s I-55 Business and Technology Park to support the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business. Available jobs will include machine operators, technicians, warehousing/inventory, shipping/receiving, engineering and management roles.

“Our people and our culture have clearly made the difference in our growth and success,” Milwaukee Tool Group President Steve Richman said. “As we seek out new opportunities to attract, retain, and recruit the best talent in the country, the State of Mississippi has continued to be a valued partner. We look forward to bringing more jobs to this state.”

MDA is providing assistance for building construction. Grenada County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

“The partnership between Milwaukee Tool and Mississippi continues to strengthen through this new manufacturing location in Grenada County,” MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville said. “The region’s talented workforce and robust transportation network make Grenada an ideal location for this new facility, and the commitment of 400 additional new Milwaukee Tool jobs within the company’s existing locations reflects the great business climate Mississippi provides. MDA thanks the teams at the Greater Grenada Partnership, Grenada County, Delta Strong, Tallahatchie Valley Electric and the Tennessee Valley Authority for their hard work in bringing these new operations and jobs to our great state.”

The new facility is expected to open in late 2022, and Milwaukee Tool plans to fill the new jobs within eight years.

Release from Governor Tate Reeves.