On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves signed SB 2313 which allows college athletes to receive compensation in the even their image, name or likeness are used in advertising for the university.

Mississippi is not the first to make a move like this. They are joining California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, and New Jersey. Several other states are also considering legislation on the topic but no action has been taken by the NCAA until the United States Supreme Court rules on Alston v. NCAA. The case was brought by former college athletes who say the NCAA’s rules restricting compensation, violate federal antitrust laws.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 37 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 0 deaths, and 19 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 309,223, with 7,153 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPQkuS pic.twitter.com/cSrS2X1l2b — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) April 19, 2021

Reeves: I’ll take the Neanderthals over Team Lockdown all day

I hear MLB is struggling because of their decision to play politics, but are this weekend’s attendance #s real? Yankee Stadium: 10,606

Dudy Noble Field: 13,338 I’ll take the Neanderthals over Team Lockdown all day. The time for panic is over—get a vaccine and live your life! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 19, 2021

The National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) recognized Mississippi in its latest report on pre-K quality as one of only six states whose state-funded pre-K program meets all 10 quality standards for early childhood education.

The latest ranking is published in the NIEER report, The State of Preschool 2020. The annual survey provides an in-depth look at state-funded education for 3- and 4- year-olds nationally and in each state with a focus on enrollment, spending and 10 policies that support quality education.

NIEER evaluated Mississippi’s Early Learning Collaborative (ELC) programs, which are partnerships among school districts, Head Start agencies, childcare centers and non-profit organizations. There are currently 18 collaboratives serving more than 3,000 children.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch invites all Mississippians to join the Attorney General’s Office in observing the week of April 18-24 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

“My Office is dedicated to helping victims of crime and their families as they recover from and overcome the lasting physical, emotional, and financial challenges endured,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “We can all help them find hope, peace, and dignity as they move from victim to survivor.”

Over the past year, Attorney General Fitch and the Bureau of Victim Assistance have been working to create a closer network of partners across the State and provide a more personalized approach to victim advocacy. Last year, we served more than 2,200 crime victims and their families.

This week, the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims Rights Week (NCVRW), I find myself reflecting on not only the trauma, but the resiliency of Mississippi’s crime victims.

At the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, our law enforcement division – the Ag Theft Bureau – works with farmers who are victims of crime. Those crimes could be timber theft, or cattle rustling, or stolen farm equipment. Sometimes it involves the killing of livestock and farm animals. While serious crimes, many times Ag Theft can recover stolen property or help a farmer use the Courts to recoup financial losses.

But when a crime harms a person directly, that person or their family are not as easily made whole. In the legal system, I have seen firsthand how frightening and confusing it can be for victims, who are often still grieving and recovering, to navigate the criminal justice systems.

Ingalls awarded $107 million contract for LHA 9

Great news: @HIIndustries awarded a $107M @USNavy contract to purchase long-lead-time materials for future construction of the LHA 9. Pleased our shipbuilders will have what they need to provide the Navy the ship it needs. pic.twitter.com/vtH4C4qP8z — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) April 19, 2021

Governor Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Brad Mills as Circuit Court Judge for the Twentieth Circuit Court District, Place 1.

“Brad Mills has been a leader in the legal community in our state for years, working hard to protect the rights of Mississippians,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I am grateful that he will continue serving the people of Mississippi as circuit judge for the 20th Circuit Court District.”

The Twentieth Circuit Court District covers Madison and Rankin counties.