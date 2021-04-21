Following their trip to the Southern Border, Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) and other Members of the Committee on Homeland Security sent a letter to the Biden Administration to clarify policies on processing and vetting illegal aliens entering the United States.

“According to DHS personnel on the ground, there are no requirements for migrants being placed on flights and busses across the country to show a negative COVID-19 test. Also, for migrants who show up at the border with no paperwork or documentation, CBP is forced to take them at their word regarding biographic information including their name and even age. That does not instill confidence regarding the identities of people who are expeditiously being put on busses and planes to head to cities across the country pending their immigration proceedings,” the letter reads.

The letter goes on to lay out seven questions for the Administration in order to explore the origin of and response to the concerning policies at the border.

Congressman Guest issued the following statement regarding the letter:

“Law enforcement agents on the border are overwhelmed. Their only request is for the government to allow them to enforce the rule of law on the border. If the Biden Administration is hindering their ability to maintain order, then that needs to be brought to light so we can reverse those decisions and hold this administration accountable for continuing to encourage the crisis on our border.”

Read the full letter here.

Press Release

4/21/2021