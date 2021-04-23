Measure Sets Reasonable Medical Requirements for Physicians before Performing an Abortion

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) on Thursday joined in introducing legislation to protect the health of pregnant women and unborn children by providing adequate medical information for informed consent before abortions.

Hyde-Smith is an original cosponsor of the Woman’s Right to Know Act (S.1325), which was introduced by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

“Any medical decision, let alone a life-and-death decision, must be an informed one,” Hyde-Smith said. “This legislation would ensure physicians make expectant mothers aware of all medical risks associated with abortion. This is a sensible and basic safeguard to protect both the life of the mother and the child.”

“For far too long, organizations like Planned Parenthood have targeted vulnerable women and pressured them to make life and death medical decisions without informed consent,” said Blackburn. “The Woman’s Right to Know Act protects the sanctity of life for women and children across the nation by establishing long-overdue standards for the predatory abortion industry.”

The Woman’s Right to Know Act sets reasonable medical requirements for physicians to meet in order to protect both the life of the mother and the child before an abortion can be performed:

Abortion providers must explain all the medical risks associated with an abortion procedure;

Abortion providers must explain the probable gestational age and development features of the unborn child at the time the abortion is to be performed; and

Abortion providers must present this information at least 24 hours in advance of an abortion procedure.

Additional original cosponsors include Senators Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.). Representative Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) introduced a companion bill (HR.2782) in the House of Representatives.

