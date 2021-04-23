Read where tax dollars are going in the Corrections system in Mississippi.

On Friday, the Mississippi Legislative PEER Committee released a report titled “Issue Brief: Mississippi Department of Corrections Accountability Program Inventory.”

The Committee found that the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) expends over half of its financial resources on providing for the health and safety of inmates, maintaining the security of the state’s prisons, and housing state inmates in private prisons and county-owned regional facilities.

While expenditures on adult prison-based intervention programs account for less than two percent of MDOC’s total estimated expenditures, research shows a high likelihood that the long-term return on dollars invested in well-run intervention programs, shown by high-quality research to be effective in reducing recidivism, will exceed costs, in some cases by large amounts.

Mississippi’s twenty-one adult correctional facilities housing state inmates reported approximately $10.8 million ($5.7 million in FY 2019; and $5.1 million in FY 2020) in total estimated direct program expenditures on prison-based intervention programs in FY 2019 and FY 2020. Expenditures on prison-based intervention programs accounted for less than two percent of MDOC’s total estimated expenditures during both fiscal years.

Read the report below.

PEER: Issue Brief: Mississippi Department of Corrections Accountability Program Inventory by yallpolitics on Scribd