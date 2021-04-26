Tupelo Mayor tops donation list for President’s Inaugural Committee.

The Federal Election Commission released President Joe Biden’s Inaugural Committee finance reports this week. The filing covered the November 2020 to April 2021 period and showed the committee raising over $61 million.

Biden’s Inaugural Committee sought individual donations ranging from $25,000 to $500,000 promising virtual event invitations and photos, virtual committee briefings, and sponsorship opportunities as well as tickets to a future in-person event to be determined.

Corporate donations up to $1 million were also accepted.

Of the thousands of individuals who donated a total of over $61 million to Biden’s Inaugural Committee over the required reporting threshold, only 19 were from Mississippi totaling $19,908.

The top donor was Democrat Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton who contributed $5,400, followed by Leanne Reynolds of Water Valley who contributed $5,000.

Shelton did not run for re-election this year citing the want to be able to campaign against former President Donald Trump unencumbered.

Read the FEC report and find out what other Mississippians gave here.