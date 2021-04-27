Congressman Palazzo looks to face a crowded field for his re-election bid.

The 2022 Congressional midterms elections are steadily approaching. Candidates have begun filing their Statements of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission as well as their initial campaign finance reports.

It appears Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District will be the most watched race in the state as challengers are lining up to take on Congressman Steven Palazzo in the Republican Primary amidst an ethics inquiry over the six term incumbent’s campaign spending. If the rumor mill pans out, this GOP primary could draw more than a handful of candidates. It could also draw Democrat and third party candidates to the race, something Palazzo avoided in the 2020 election cycle.

Below are the current Statements of Candidacy filed with the FEC for the 2022 midterms as of today. Click on the names to see their 2022 filing:

MS-1

MS-2

Congressman Bennie Thompson – Democrat (incumbent)

Jeffrey Keuneke – Republican

MS-3

No Statements of Candidacy showing for 2022 at this time.

MS-4

As for campaign finance filings, the latest FEC reporting period was for the first quarter of 2021, meaning most of the candidates above who have filed to run in 2022 have not yet filed finance reports.

However, below are who filed in each Congressional District in Mississippi and what they are showing as cash on hand as of March 31, 2021. Click the names to see their latest campaign report:

MS-1

Congressman Trent Kelly (R) – $174,515

MS-2

Congressman Benny Thompson (D) – $1,529,678

MS-3

Congressman Michael Guest (R) – $259,660

MS-4