Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

A number of Mississippi cities and towns will hold Municipal Primary Runoff Elections on Tuesday, April 27.

While primaries are meant to decide who will be the Republican or Democrat nominee heading into the June Municipal General Election, in some cases Tuesday’s runoff will decide the outright winner with no General Election opponent waiting in the wings…

…As a reminder, polls are open Tuesday from 7am until 7pm. For more information on voting in Mississippi or to locate your precinct, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website here or contact your local City Clerk or County Circuit Clerk.

Voters who cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democrat Party Primary on April 6 may return to their respective party’s runoff and vote on April 27. If you did not vote at all on April 6, you can vote in either Primary Runoff this Tuesday. However, if you voted in either the Republican or Democrat Party Primary on April 6, you cannot crossover and vote in the other party’s runoff election on April 27.

While Mississippi’s overall population shows a slight decrease from 2010, the state will retain its four Congressional seats. Whether adjustments will be made to those four district boundaries is still to be determined. The Census Bureau will deliver local data to the states by August 16.

Mississippi’s population now stands at 2,961,279. That is a decline of 0.2% from the 2010 Census, or roughly 6,000 people.

Only three states experienced a decline in population. The other two were Illinois and West Virginia.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting – For 3 Days

Today MSDH is reporting 638 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 3 deaths, and 27 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 310,987, with 7,178 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/D3Cpz6YD1x — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) April 26, 2021

Senator Daniel Sparks spoke with Y’all Politics regarding the recent signing of SB 2795 the Mississippi Earned Parole Eligibility Act by Governor Tate Reeves. This bill was the center point of reform on criminal justice for lawmakers this year.

The Federal Election Commission released President Joe Biden’s Inaugural Committee finance reports this week. The filing covered the November 2020 to April 2021 period and showed the committee raising over $61 million…

…Of the thousands of individuals who donated a total of over $61 million to Biden’s Inaugural Committee over the required reporting threshold, only 19 were from Mississippi totaling $19,908.

The top donor was Democrat Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton who contributed $5,400, followed by Leanne Reynolds of Water Valley who contributed $5,000.

The push to bring passenger rail service through South Mississippi just got endorsements from four new voices.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board received four letters of support for a favorable ruling of Amtrak’s petition to start passenger rail service next year.