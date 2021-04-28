Mississippi held Municipal Primary Elections on Tuesday in various cities and towns across the state. The reported voter turnout was low, as has been traditionally the case in runoff elections.

Here is a look at some of the most talked about runoff results on the ballot Tuesday:

Hattiesburg

Democrats chose former Director of Urban Development Lakeylah White to be their nominee in the June 8th General Election. White will take on incumbent Independent Mayor Toby Barker. Barker previously served as a Republican State Representative before running and winning his first term as Mayor of the Hub City in 2017.

Jackson

The Capital City has two new City Councilmen following Tuesday’s runoffs. Democrats elected Brian Grizzell in Ward 4’s runoff while Vernon Hartley won in Ward 5. Grizzell bested longtime Democratic Party staple Jacqueline Amos to win the council seat. Amos was backed by Democrat star Mike Espy and other high profile party leaders. Hartley defeated three-term Councilman Charles Tillman.

Meridian

Jimmie Smith, a former Lauderdale County Supervisor defeated incumbent Mayor Percy Bland in the Democrat runoff election. Smith had picked up key endorsements ahead of the Tuesday runoff, putting Bland on the defensive. Smith moves on as the Democrat nominee in the General Election where he will meet Republican Robert J. Ray and current Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann, a Democrat turned Independent for this election.

Moss Point

Youthful State Representative Jeramey Anderson lost his bid for the Moss Point Mayor’s office on Tuesday, losing to a more well seasoned candidate in Billy Knight. Knight won the Democrat runoff for Mayor and will face Republican Richard McBridge and Independent Howard Bailey in June. No incumbent is running in this race as former Mayor Mario King resigned following his recent guilty plea stemming from a federal fraud indictment.

Ocean Springs

Melanie Allen was the top vote getter in the April 6 Primary but she was not the winner in the Republican runoff on Tuesday. Kenny Holloway defeated Allen to become the Mayor-elect of the City of Ocean Springs. Allen had received backing from a cross section of the community, Republicans and Democrat alike, even from the former longtime Democrat Mayor Connie Moran. Holloway was endorsed by other Republicans from the Mayoral Primary, and had drawn the support of state Senators Scott DeLano and Joel Carter from Harrison County. Holloway is the brother of former longtime Biloxi Mayor A.J. Holloway. Incumbent first term Republican Mayor Shea Dobson did not run for re-election.

Poplarville

Louise Smith defeated Laura “Heather” Holliday in the Republican Primary Runoff. Smith will be the city’s new Mayor.

Vicksburg

Democrat Troy Kimble beat out Shawn Jackson for the party nomination on Tuesday. Kimble will face Independent incumbent George Flaggs and Independent Daryl Hollingworth as the party’s nominee in the June General Election.

The Municipal General Election is set for June 8, 2021 across the state.