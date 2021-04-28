South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to deliver Republican response.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his address to a joint session of Congress tonight – or is he?

Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson took to Twitter Wednesday morning to tweet this: “Looking forward to @VP State of the Union address!”

Y’all Politics reached out to Thompson’s communications staff to seek comment and clarification on this tweet. As of this reporting, none has been given.

Yet, barring some strange turn of events, Joe Biden will deliver the national address, not his Vice President Kamala Harris.

Further, Biden’s address is technically not a “State of the Union” address as that is normally given in January or February annually, and since the new President has only been on the job a short time following his inauguration, the first address to Congress in a new term is typically not referred to as a “State of the Union.”

Although Vice President Harris will make history on Wednesday as it will be the first time both the Vice President and Speaker of the House are females sitting behind the President as he gives the address to the joint session of Congress.

Tonight’s address by the President is reportedly going to focus on the successes he believes his Administration has achieved in his first 100 days in office while also laying out the next round of the Democrats’ legislative agenda. Biden is promoting a $2 trillion infrastructure bill and is now calling for an “American Families Plan.” That new $1.5 trillion plan would promote spending in the areas of health care, education and child care.

Mississippi’s Third District Congressman Michael Guest tweeted that President Biden needs to recommit to his long-held stance against packing the U.S. Supreme Court, a move Democrats are pushing that would increase the number of Justices from 9 to 13.

“It’s a dangerous idea that has been opposed by all but the most radical extremists,” Guest wrote. “Republicans & Democrats must agree that the independence of the Supreme Court is worth preserving.”

Guest went on to tweet that Biden “promised unity but has divided our nation with socialist policies and partisan rhetoric,” adding, “It is imperative that President Biden reverse this course and outline a plan to keep his promise of unity.”

The Republican response to Biden’s address will be delivered by South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott. Scott is expected to focus is comments on core Republican values and working toward fiscal responsibility while addressing ongoing concerns in the federal government.

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) tweeted her support for Scott when it was announced that he would give the Republican response.

“More than pleased that my friend @SenatorTimScott will give the Republican response to @POTUS Joint Address,” Hyde-Smith wrote. “He’s a fierce supporter of conservative values, and an amazing choice to share the Republican vision for a stronger, united nation.”

The Magnolia State’s senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker is a key negotiator on the infrastructure bill making its way through Congress. He has called for the President and Democrats to come to the table and work together with he and his Republican colleagues.

“Republicans have a roadmap that would move the country forward,” Wicker tweeted. “Congress has worked together on infrastructure bills in a bipartisan manner before, and we should be able to do it again to meet our country’s needs.”

President Biden’s address to Congress can be viewed live across most networks and online beginning at 8:00pm CT / 9:00pm ET.