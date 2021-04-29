Firm adds former aid to Senator Roger Wicker.

Capitol Resources LLC hired Matthew Majure, further expanding its lobbying and public affairs practice in Mississippi. Majure is an up-and-coming lobbyist at the Mississippi State Capitol and adds to the outstanding Capitol Resources state lobbying team influencing and providing legislative and government solutions on the local and state levels.

Most recently, Majure served as a government affairs advisor at a large law firm in Mississippi where he was responsible for tracking legislation, political strategy, lobbying on behalf of clients and guiding them through the legislative and procurement process.

Capitol Resources is one of the largest and most versatile state-based lobbying firms in the country with strong teams in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. The firm’s sister company BullsEye Public Affairs focuses on helping companies, organizations and political campaigns tell their story and run successful, sophisticated modern campaigns.

Majure Brings State and Federal Experience

“Matthew caught our attention with some clever and successful lobbying this past session on a few complicated and challenging issues. We are excited to add him to our team,” said Clare Hester, founding partner of Capitol Resources. “Matthew also draws on his experience and relationships working in the U.S. Senate; I’m confident he will prove to be an asset for our clients.”

“I’m pleased to join Capitol Resources and thrilled to become an extension of our clients,” added Majure. “It’s no secret Capitol Resources represents its large roster of clients with great effect and integrity. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Majure previously worked for Adams and Reese LLP in Washington, D.C. before he transferred to Mississippi with the firm. Prior to joining Adams and Reese, he served as a Special Assistant to U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker. In that role, he had broad responsibilities and worked directly with Senator Wicker and senior staff.

Established in 2001 by Clare Hester, Capitol Resources LLC is a multi-state full-service government relations and public affairs firm based in Jackson, MS. The firm’s partners are Clare Hester, John Lundy, and Henry Barbour.

Release from Capitol Resources.