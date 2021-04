Mississippi’s 4th District Congressmen Steven Palazzo joined Y’all Politics Thursday afternoon to recap President Joe Biden’s address to Congress. He spoke to the Democrats’ efforts to “weaken America,” as he sees it, through policies that will have lasting negative generational impacts.

Palazzo also expressed his concerns over President Biden’s Climate Czar John Kerry after reports surfaced that Kerry leaked military secrets to Iran concerning U.S. ally Israel.

Watch the full interview below: