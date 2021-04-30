The new Executive Order loosens current restrictions on businesses, opens venues.

Governor Tate Reeves issued new executive orders related to COVID-19 on Friday that will remove remaining mask restrictions except for those in a school setting through the end of the 2020-2021 year.

Capacity limits on indoor arenas and outdoors venues have been lifted, allowing for sports and event spaces to return to normal.

The order will also allow businesses to implement their own mask mandates and social distancing requirements but will not impose any from the state.

Reeves did recommend masks still be worn by individuals that come in close contact with customers, but it will not be required. That includes places like salons, barbers shops, parlors and spas.

The official announcement has not yet come from Reeves’ office but is expected before end of day, as the new orders go into effect by 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 30.