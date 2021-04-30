Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” held a town hall with what they called “Red State Trailblazers” on Thursday night. The special program featured Mississippi’s Governor Tate Reeves along with his counterparts in Florida, Texas, Iowa and Nebraska.

One of the topics discussed by the panel was the Mississippi Fairness Act that barred biological males from competing in women’s sports. Governor Reeves defended his signing of the bill while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Texas Governor Greg Abbott all agreed, saying they supported the ban despite President Joe Biden’s call to have the Equality Act passed by Congress.

The Governors also pushed back against the President and Democrats who claim that systemic racism “plagues American lives.”

“There is not systemic racism in America. We live in the greatest country in the history of mankind,” Reeves said, noting that Mississippi did not experience the riots seen in other states in 2020.

Governor Reeves said Mississippi is finding ways to invest more in law enforcement rather than defunding the police as the Democrats have called for over the last year.

