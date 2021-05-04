The project is a $1.35 million corporate investment and will create 25 new jobs.

Solid rocket fuel innovator Adranos, Inc., is expanding its rocket motor research and development operations in McHenry.

“For decades, Mississippi has played a critical role in the nation’s space exploration efforts, and innovative companies like Adranos continue to provide lucrative careers in this exciting field to the citizens of our state,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “I am grateful for our partnership with the Adranos team and thank them for growing their workforce so even more Mississippians have the opportunity to be a part of the company’s innovative rocket fuel testing in Stone County.”

In September, Adranos announced it was opening a location in McHenry, a move representing a $525,000 corporate investment and the creation of 20 jobs. Adranos located at the 640-acre, seven-building complex formerly occupied by General Dynamics. The company cited the location’s proximity to Stennis Space Center and its compliance with all Department of Defense safety requirements for munitions handling as primary reasons for choosing the location. Adranos constructed a rocket motor test stand at the site to test its next-generation rocket fuel. Testing will begin this summer.

“We are grateful for the continued support of Stone County and the state of Mississippi as we continue developing our high-performance solid rocket fuel,” Adranos CEO Chris Stoker said. “The McHenry location will provide us access to first-class facilities and an exceptional talent base to enable the growth of our rocket motor research, development, and production operations for years to come.”

The Mississippi Development Authority and the Stone County Economic Development Partnership are providing assistance for building improvements.

“Job creation is at the forefront of Mississippi’s economic development efforts, and announcements such as the Adranos expansion mean stronger communities, stronger economies and a stronger workforce that is ready to tackle the exciting jobs of the future,” said MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville. “Adranos’s decision to add 25 new jobs at its McHenry location is a shining example of public-private partnerships working together to generate new opportunities for the people of our great state.”

Once the 25 new jobs are filled, Adranos will employ 45 workers in Stone County.

“We continue to be very excited about the growth potential for Adranos, Inc. This early expansion is a good indication of the health of the aerospace industry in Mississippi and the potential for Stone County to play a significant role in future development,” SCEDP President Jody Miles said.

Release from the Mississippi Development Authority.