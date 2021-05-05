Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Mississippi and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms from February 11 to February 19, 2021.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms in the counties of Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Winston, and Yazoo and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Tornadoes, severe weather cause damage Tuesday

JACKSON TORNADO 🌪: A confirmed #tornado tracked right through Mississippi’s Capital City on Tuesday afternoon. This is a view of the twister on the ground looking north from the Fondren neighborhood, on the north side of town. @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/rkppW4mboW — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 4, 2021

The legislation being promulgated by President Biden offers us a rare opportunity to accomplish these goals in our lifetimes, if we can work together and bury the bitter partisan politics and do what is good and right for the people of Mississippi.

Mississippi has long been overlooked and too little has been invested from state sources and the federal government in our infrastructure for the past fifty years.

I am asking each of you Senator Hyde-Smith and Wicker and Representatives Kelly, Thompson, Guest and Palazzo to come together across party lines and help Mississippi obtain its share of infrastructure funding being proposed by President Biden.

Odds are that if you picked up a newspaper over the weekend in Mississippi or scrolled through social media, you came across articles aimed at painting America, the Magnolia State, and its Republican leaders in as bad of a light as possible.

But hey, what’s new these days? It’s what the wannabe coastal media elites do, even in Mississippi newsrooms.

This weekend you saw everything from questioning Speaker Philip Gunn’s faith in an attempt at justifying Medicaid expansion to couching a story on campaign finance in a way that made politicians look greedy and guilty to the mainstream media being damned and determined to make you believe Mississippi and America are systemically and institutionally racist.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 208 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 14 deaths, and 25 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 312,608, with 7,221 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/vjConBhKeN — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) May 4, 2021

President Joe Biden held a press conference on Tuesday to address his Administration’s response to COVID-19 for the next few months, ensuring that every American that wants to get vaccinated, can get vaccinated.

Biden outlined three priorities for the next few months:

Determining whether or not children can be eligible to receive a vaccine. The FDA is currently looking at this and Biden says if it is approved, they will immediately allocate 20 million vaccines to children. Make it more accessible for individuals to get the vaccine though vaccine.gov by texting your zip code to 438-829 to locate a vaccine site and appointment near you. Continue to provide information on the vaccine to those who have been skeptical about getting the vaccine.

Congressman Palazzo questions AG Garland on Border Crisis

In an Appropriations Committee hearing this morning, I asked AG Garland how he's going to help solve the crisis at our border. It's time for @POTUS to recognize the great burden on our law enforcement as human trafficking & drug smuggling through our border worsens. Listen here⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fXWkNOJaUA — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) May 4, 2021

Solid rocket fuel innovator Adranos, Inc., is expanding its rocket motor research and development operations in McHenry.

“For decades, Mississippi has played a critical role in the nation’s space exploration efforts, and innovative companies like Adranos continue to provide lucrative careers in this exciting field to the citizens of our state,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “I am grateful for our partnership with the Adranos team and thank them for growing their workforce so even more Mississippians have the opportunity to be a part of the company’s innovative rocket fuel testing in Stone County.”

In September, Adranos announced it was opening a location in McHenry, a move representing a $525,000 corporate investment and the creation of 20 jobs. Adranos located at the 640-acre, seven-building complex formerly occupied by General Dynamics.

The law firms of Taggart, Rimes & Graham, PLLC and Wiggins Law, PLLC announced their merger today, and the creation of the new law firm of Taggart, Rimes & Wiggins, PLLC. The new firm will have offices in Ridgeland, Miss., and Pascagoula, Miss.

Andy Taggart, CEO of the newly formed firm, was clear about the goals of the new professional relationship.

“Our intention is to provide our clients the highest quality of legal services at the fairest fees to reach real solutions to their problems and to bring full realization to their opportunities,” Taggart said. “While our firm already had a statewide practice, joining forces with Brice Wiggins and his team on the Gulf Coast gives us a reach and additional expertise that will be of significant benefit to the clients we serve.”