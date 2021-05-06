Governor Reeves has declared May 6 as the National Day of Prayer in Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves made his National Day of Prayer proclamation announcement through his Facebook Page. He said he declared, Thursday, May 6th as a day to recognize the power of prayer in 2021.

“As we have done throughout the history of our country, we will go to the Lord and ask for his protective hand over us. We have had many trials and tribulations tossed our way in the last year – including the severe storms the last couple of days – but Mississippians never fail to come out stronger by trusting in their faith. I ask you all to join me this Thursday by going to the Lord in prayer and asking him to watch over us in the coming year,” wrote Reeves.

He then quoted Matthew 21:22, “And whatever you ask in prayer, you will receive if you have faith.”

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said now is the time to pray for America.

“If there’s ever been a time America needs prayer, it is today. I appreciate the Governor declaring today’s observance of the National Day of Prayer, and I’m delighted that the Department of Agriculture could host this event inside the newly renovated Mississippi Coliseum. Even if you can’t join in person I ask all Mississippians to pause today and pray and ask God’s mercy, healing and blessing on our country and on our State of Mississippi.”

The original proclamation for the National Day of Prayer came from the White House and President Joe Biden.