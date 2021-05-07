Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

David McRae today announced the state has topped $100 million in interest earnings and portfolio asset gains since he took the helm as Mississippi Treasurer. More specifically, since McRae took office, interest earnings for the general fund and special funds grew $60 million, while assets in the MPACT portfolio grew by $40 million.

“Despite the fact that interest rates have been at a historic low since I entered office, we were able to incrementally grow our investments,” said Treasurer McRae. “Growth of any kind trickles down to taxpayers by strengthening the state’s financial standing. This, in turn, contributes to stronger credit ratings, more advantageous financing, and fewer financial burdens for taxpayers. In economic times like this, every little bit helps, and adding $100 million to the balance sheet is certainly more than just a little help.”

Governor Reeves, others mark National Day of Prayer

On this National Day of Prayer I want to thank all of the people who prayed with Elee and me(in person) and all those who prayed for us around Mississippi. Romans 12:12: “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” pic.twitter.com/mX96lX6tWg — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 6, 2021

Last week, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., introduced the SHIPYARD Act of 2021, which would provide $21 billion to make upgrades to the U.S. Navy’s four public shipyards and $4 billion for private shipyards in the U.S. that support the U.S. Navy fleet. The legislation is now sponsored by eight U.S. Senators, including Tim Kaine, D-Va., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Angus King, I-Maine, Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

The senators’ legislation has been praised by Navy leaders, scholars, and private industry as a promising investment in the nation’s defense infrastructure.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 214 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 3 deaths, and 23 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 312,926, with 7,226 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/6AB6arxr1b — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) May 6, 2021

WJTV – Mississippi Supreme Court upholds ruling for Gluckstadt to become its own city

Atmos Energy is investing millions of dollars to replace gas pipes for some Natchez residents, company officials said Wednesday as they broke ground on a project on Oakland Drive.

Construction Manager Monty McCaleb said the Oakland Drive and Morgan Avenue project alone would impact approximately 110 Atmos customers as the company replaces 5,000 feet of old metal pipes with a modern and more durable plastic material, which is an approximately $1.1 million capital investment in the neighborhood located off of Morgantown Road…

…The piping upgrade is the company’s latest effort to make the City of Natchez “a safer and better place to live, work and raise a family,” said Robert Morgan II, spokesperson for Atmos.

“This millions of dollars of capital investment is our way of making sure our infrastructure is modern and top-notch and safe for men and women of Natchez and Adams County,” he said.