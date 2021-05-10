Today is the final day to register to vote in the 2021 Municipal General Elections.

The Mississippi Secretary of State is reminding voters that if you want to cast a ballot in the upcoming general election for municipalities you must register to vote by today.

“TODAY is the voter registration deadline for the 2021 Municipal General Election. Visit your Municipal Clerk’s Office before closing to register in person. Additionally, all mail-in applications must be postmarked by today in order to vote on Tuesday, June 8. #YallVote.” Posted the SOS office on Facebook.

The elections will be held on June 8. However, you must postmark your application to vote by today, May 10. Those applications should be sent or taken in person to your local circuit clerks office by end of day.

For more information on how to register to vote, please visit the Secretary of State’s website by Clicking HERE.