The state average, still one of lowest in nation, has risen nearly 90 cents in just 6 months.

A vital gas pipeline operated by Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline was the victim of a cyberattack over the weekend. It carries gasoline and other fuel through Mississippi from Houston, Texas to the Northeast U.S., and delivers nearly 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.

The White House and the Department of Commerce have been engaged with the company to attempt to unmask the culprits. The cyberattack was reportedly undertaken through ransomware locking company computers, perhaps via the group known as DarkSide. No description of the demands have been released at this time.

Experts are calling it the worst cyberattack to date on critical U.S. infrastructure. Whether it will impact gas prices is still to be determined.

Gas prices in Mississippi have increased steadily since November 2020’s General Election, according to GasBuddy. The average has risen nearly 90 cents in the past six months.

As of today, the average gas price per gallon in the Magnolia State is $2.59 compared to $1.48 on the same day one year ago. Petal had the cheapest gas at $2.27 while Byhalia and Oxford had the most expensive at $2.99.

Still, Mississippi remains one of the cheapest states for gas at this time. The highest gas prices continue to be seen on the West Coast, with California reporting above $4.00 a gallon.

Jimmy Heidelberg, Vice Chairman of the Mississippi Oil and Gas Board, says much of what consumers are seeing at the pump is self-inflicted by the Biden Administration… and it’s unlikely to see a decline anytime soon.

Heidelberg joined Y’all Politics on Monday to discuss why there has been an increase in gasoline prices and what Mississippians can expect as summer travel season heats up. He is in his fourth term on the state board.

Watch the full interview below.