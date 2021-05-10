Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves lifted the state’s COVID-19 mask orders for businesses and public venues on March 2, 2021. He further allowed stadiums and arenas to operate at 50% capacity at that time. K-12 schools were the only places where masks were required.

Then, on April 30, 2021, Governor Reeves announced that capacity limits on indoor arenas and outdoors venues were lifted, allowing for sports and event spaces to return to normal. K-12 schools continue to be the only places where masks are required.

During this period, large gatherings have occurred in Mississippi, primarily on college campuses in Forrest, Oktibbeha, and Lafayette counties as the University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi State and Ole Miss have all hosted Spring football games as well as nationally promoted college baseball games. All three baseball programs are ranked and drawing large crowds as they make their push toward hosting regionals in the month ahead.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 240 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 2 deaths, and 24 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 313,166, with 7,228 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/ae2TkU91gz — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) May 7, 2021

Lt. Gov. Hosemann to speak with NCSL

On Monday we’re sitting down with MS Lt. Gov. @DelbertHosemann on the 2021 Legislative Session. LIVE Broadcast at 12:30p.m. ET: https://t.co/OXpUF5mPpR | #NCSL pic.twitter.com/XLEGJaTxOM — NCSL (@NCSLorg) May 7, 2021

Ballot initiative 77, submitted by Dr. David Allen of Moss Point, would legalize the growing and use of cannabis and hemp across the state of Mississippi. It also calls for the decriminalization of cannabis associated crimes unless there is a victim involved or a property loss. The new initiative would only allow citations with a maximum of a $500 fine.

Allen is a former surgeon who has had a long history of run-ins with the law dating back to 2009, having faced previous indictments for drug charges related to cultivation and possession of marijuana as well as charges of witness tampering and bribery. A Jackson County judge would go on to dismiss the lower charges while jurors could not agree on a verdict resulting in a mistrial.

SOS Watson responds to MS Free Press’ hit piece

If you missed it this week, our “friends” at the MS Free Press made fun of my Christian beliefs and made it clear they do not like Christians. For the record, I’ll never apologize for these beliefs: pic.twitter.com/bX6PrXX0kB — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonMS) May 8, 2021

WJTV’s Mississippi Insight speaks with Lange of Y’all Politics

Aberdeen’s newly elected mayor is planning to hold a series of town hall meetings to hear from locals about their hopes and concerns for the city.

Mayor Charles Scott has been meeting with local, state, and national leaders to network with various agencies and share ideas…

…“At each event, we will have something different, currently, have my police department, we are looking at going back to community policing, and what kind of training we need to do to make that a better operation for our city, we’re doing a lot of good things, I think that will allow our city to go forward,” said Scott.

Congressman Palazzo takes issues with President over Iran