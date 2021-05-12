The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced the retirement of Sam Howell, Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory. The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory provides forensic examination services to law enforcement agencies and coroners throughout the state.

Howell has served the state for over 36 years and has been the Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory since 2005. In 2019, Howell was the recipient of the Award for Excellence in State Government from the Mississippi State Personnel Board. Howell graduated from the University of Mississippi Forensic Science Program in 1984 and has expertise in the fields of Forensic Toxicology and Forensic Drug Chemistry. He has served on numerous boards during his tenure and is a member of the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors, American Academy of Forensic Sciences, and is Board Certified as a Fellow by the American Board of Forensic Toxicologists.

“I will miss the laboratory and the professionals that work there,” said Sam Howell, Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory. “The Forensics Laboratory plays a significant role in the law enforcement and criminal justice system in the state of Mississippi. I am proud to have been a part of that.”

“Sam has served the state of Mississippi for over 36 years. His hard work and commitment to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory will always be remembered and valued,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Filling Sam’s shoes will be a difficult task. With Sam’s assistance, we will conduct a nationwide search to find the most qualified candidate for the position.”

