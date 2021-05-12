Total revenue collections for the month of April FY 2021 are $212,138,179 or 28.53% above the sine die revenue estimate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through April 2021 are $804,166,758 or 17.69% above the sine die estimate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collection through April 2021 are $756,875,684 o 16.48% above the prior year’s collections The FY 2021 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,690,700,000.

The graph above compares the actual revenue collections to the sine die revenue estimate for each of the main tax revenue sources. The figures reflect the amount the actual collections for Sales, Individual, Corporate, Use and Gaming taxes were above or below the estimate for the month and fiscal year-to-date. The graph also compares fiscal year-to-date actual collections to prior year actual collections, as of April 30, 2021.

April FY 2021 General Fund collections were $372,806,339 or 63.96% above April FY 2020 actual collections. Sales tax collections for the month of April were above the prior year by $48.3M. Individual income tax collections for the month of April were above the prior year by $78.2M. Corporate income tax collections for the month of April were above the prior year by $191.8M.

Read the full report below:

FY 2021_ Revenue Report_04-30-2021 by yallpolitics on Scribd