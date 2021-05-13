Today, Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) and Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) introduced H. Res. 386, a resolution expressing support of the United States House of Representatives for recognizing National Police Week and the 394 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty and whose stories were recovered during 2020.

This resolution is the first of three pieces of legislation Congressman Guest plans to introduce during National Police Week to support the law enforcement community and the work of law enforcement agencies across the United States.

Almost 60 years ago, President Kennedy signed into law legislation authorizing that President of the United States to declare the week that includes May 15th each year as National Police Week. It is a time to pay special recognition and respect to those officers who lost their lives in the previous year and take actions to prevent injury and death of law enforcement agents.

“As a Congress, it’s important to amplify our respect to police officers and reverence for those officers who have paid the ultimate price in service to their communities. Every day, law enforcement officers place their lives in harm’s way so that Americans can pursue the opportunities that make our country great. I’m thankful every day for the hard work of our law enforcement community, and, with this resolution, we can send a positive message to our officers that their Congress supports their efforts and joins the nation in remembering the brave heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend their communities from violence and crime,” Guest said.

This resolution comes to the floor following a year of anti-police rhetoric and policies from progressive politicians. Congressman Guest has been an outspoken critic of anti-police rhetoric and policies.

In addition to Congressman Guest and Congresswoman Letlow, the legislation has received support from 76 cosponsors:

