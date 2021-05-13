YP Daily Roundup 5/13/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that Mississippi would cease its participation in receiving the federal unemployment supplemental benefits on June 12. Unemployed persons are currently receiving up to $235 per week with an additional $300 from the federal government through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance…

…Like clockwork, this announcement by Governor Reeves has reignited the debate over raising the minimum wage, a primary objective for the state’s Democrats. Their national counterparts are making similar arguments in Congress…

…Never has the federal minimum wage been raised by more than 70 cents at one time, meaning the calls to raise the minimum wage to $9, $10 or $15 per hour would be unprecedented, further exacerbating an already struggling economy attempting to heal from the effects of pandemic closures (which mostly adversely impacted the service industry) and the Biden Administration’s policy changes that have had negative impacts on national oil and gas production, among other goods and services.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 205 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 4 deaths, and 26 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 314,147, with 7,244 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/mCvtIdSfXb — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) May 12, 2021

Total revenue collections for the month of April FY 2021 are $212,138,179 or 28.53% above the sine die revenue estimate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through April 2021 are $804,166,758 or 17.69% above the sine die estimate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collection through April 2021 are $756,875,684 o 16.48% above the prior year’s collections The FY 2021 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,690,700,000…

…April FY 2021 General Fund collections were $372,806,339 or 63.96% above April FY 2020 actual collections. Sales tax collections for the month of April were above the prior year by $48.3M. Individual income tax collections for the month of April were above the prior year by $78.2M. Corporate income tax collections for the month of April were above the prior year by $191.8M.

Governor Reeves marks National Police Week

As we recognize National Police Week, let me say this as clearly as possible – here in Mississippi, we Back the Blue. We honor our law enforcement officers for what they are: true heroes. pic.twitter.com/xPtRA2PB2z — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 12, 2021

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus disagrees with Governor Tate Reeves’ decision to stop accepting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance on June 12, which will likely place many struggling families further into financial despair and cause many who cannot find employment to survive on a meager $235 per week in state assistance.

As policy makers our decisions should be evidence based, as opposed to peer driven. During the early stages of the pandemic, many businesses in Mississippi were deemed essential meaning those businesses never closed.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today expressed his opposition to S.1, the “For the People Act,” at the Senate Rules Committee markup.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today introduced an amendment to benefit rural hospitals by giving them the funding earmarked in the Democrat’s election takeover bill to pay for government-funded political campaigns.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Ben Cardin, D-Md., leaders of the Helsinki Commission, today reintroduced the Transnational Repression Accountability and Prevention (TRAP) Act to counter the politically motivated abuse of INTERPOL by authoritarian regimes. The bill would establish U.S. priorities for responding to INTERPOL abuse and promoting reform within INTERPOL, improve the U.S. response to fraudulent use of INTERPOL mechanisms, and protect the U.S. justice system from INTERPOL abuse.

“Autocratic states like Russia and China for years have abused Red Notices from INTERPOL to punish their political enemies,” Wicker said. “The United States and other democracies should not have to remain complicit in this global assault on the rule of law. The TRAP Act would push for due process at INTERPOL and codify regulations that prevent American law enforcement from doing the dirty work of repressive autocrats.”

YP – State Treasury launches scholarship giveaway

State Treasury Launches Statewide Scholarship Giveaway, Asks Mississippians to Watch Their Mailboxes @DavidMcRaeMS READ MORE>> https://t.co/3kUt8skso4 — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) May 12, 2021

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced the retirement of Sam Howell, Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory. The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory provides forensic examination services to law enforcement agencies and coroners throughout the state.

Howell has served the state for over 36 years and has been the Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory since 2005. In 2019, Howell was the recipient of the Award for Excellence in State Government from the Mississippi State Personnel Board. Howell graduated from the University of Mississippi Forensic Science Program in 1984 and has expertise in the fields of Forensic Toxicology and Forensic Drug Chemistry. He has served on numerous boards during his tenure and is a member of the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors, American Academy of Forensic Sciences, and is Board Certified as a Fellow by the American Board of Forensic Toxicologists.

During the forum, Republican candidate Robert Ray said, “Meridian has the dumbest kids on the planet”. Newscenter 11 asked Ray if he would like to clarify the statement. He said “no” and then doubled down on his belief.

“There’s nothing to clear up. We got the dumbest kids on the planet here in Mississippi,” Ray said.

The Lauderdale County Republican Committee Chairman Chris Bullock said they don’t support Ray.

The Libertarian Party in Mississippi is growing.

The party’s principles can be best summed up as living your life the way you see fit as long as you don’t infringe on another individual’s rights to do the same.

This party is gaining momentum in Mississippi as it’s grown by 38 percent since January. The party is hoping to increase its presence on the local and national level. District 4 Representative Alden Johnson said, “People come in at different points. No body starts as a libertarian, very few people do. There’s always a certain point when people decided I want to see what they’re all about.”