Former Brexit leader Nigel Farage is coming back to Mississippi, this time partnering with FreedomWorks to offer a message of hope and encouragement for conservatives who feel disillusioned with the woke, cancel culture of the day.

Farage joined Y’all Politics on Friday to promote the event and to encourage all freedom loving Mississippians to attend. He will be in Biloxi on May 22nd at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center with “America’s Comeback Tour.” Doors open at 2:00 PM and the events starts at 3:00 PM.

The former member of Parliament is no stranger to the Magnolia State, having befriended former Governor Phil Bryant. Bryant, along with other state elected officials are expected to attend the event.

During his time in public office, Farage fought an inspirational battle for decades to take Britain out of the European Union. His staunch nationalism and unapologetic populism made him a darling of the working classes, and a formidable opponent to the comfortably corrupt cronyism of the European Union in Brussels. His appeal to the forgotten men and women of Britain was instrumental in forcing the Brexit vote in 2016, and it was eventually achieved in January 2020.

For tickets to the Biloxi event, visit Eventbrite by clicking here.

Watch the full interview with Nigel Farage below.