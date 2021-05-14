Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined 21 states in filing an amicus brief at the Supreme Court of the United States in support of an Arkansas law that would prohibit abortions solely based on a pre-natal Down Syndrome diagnosis. The brief was filed this morning in the case Leslie Rutledge v. Little Rock Planning Services and can be found here.

“All children are created in the image of God, fearfully and wonderfully made for a purpose, and those in the disability community are a beacon of light, joy, and hope radiating throughout the world,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “A pre-natal Down Syndrome diagnosis should not be a death sentence. I will always fight to protect our children, especially those who cannot fight for themselves.”

The brief states, “People with Down Syndrome add unique joy, beauty, and diversity to our society. Yet the abortion of children with Down Syndrome approaches genocidal levels, threatening the Down Syndrome community with complete elimination. All States share Arkansas’ compelling interests in preventing the eradication of people with Down syndrome through the practice of eugenic abortion.”

CDC lifts masks recommendations for vaccinated people

The Mississippi State Department of Health is following FDA and CDC’s approval and now allowing children ages 12 to 15 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that they have cleared the Pfizer vaccine for use by children 12 and up on Monday. Two days later, the Center for Disease Control also agreed with their assessment. Pfizer is a two step vaccine which requires the shots to be given within a 21 day period.

“The CDC now recommends the vaccine be used among this population, and providers may begin vaccinating them right away,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky announced in a written statement released Wednesday night.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 362 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 3 deaths, and 29 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 314,509, with 7,247 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/me17ukxlVR — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) May 13, 2021

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), along with 42 Republican colleagues, are pressing President Biden to stand with Israel and end sanctions relief negotiations with Iran, the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism.

In a letter to the President, the Senators call out Iranian sponsorship of the terrorist group Hamas, which has been launching rocket attacks targeting populated areas in Israel. The Biden administration is currently negotiating potential sanctions relief for Iran, which would unlock more funds for Iran to send to terrorist groups that would harm U.S. interests. The letter demands the end of negotiations and assurance that the administration will not offer sanctions relief to Iran.

“The United States engaging in active negotiations with Iran and potentially providing billions of dollars in sanctions relief will no doubt contribute to Iran’s support of Hamas and other terrorist organizations who attack Americans and our allies,” the Senators wrote.

Hyde-Smith says offshore oil and gas lease ban doing harm

Testimony from today's @EnergyGOP hearing shows us again that maintaining a moratorium on offshore oil/gas leases will cost us economically and environmentally. For MS it means jobs at risk, reduced tax revenue, & less funding for @msgulfcoast conservation programs. More: — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) May 13, 2021

Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) and Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) introduced H. Res. 386, a resolution expressing support of the United States House of Representatives for recognizing National Police Week and the 394 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty and whose stories were recovered during 2020.

This resolution is the first of three pieces of legislation Congressman Guest plans to introduce during National Police Week to support the law enforcement community and the work of law enforcement agencies across the United States.

Almost 60 years ago, President Kennedy signed into law legislation authorizing that President of the United States to declare the week that includes May 15th each year as National Police Week.

Congressman Palazzo thanks ICE Director

Today, I joined the House Appropriations Homeland Security subcommittee to thank the Acting Director of ICE for the hard work he and his agents do to uphold law & order at our southern border and to ask him what Congress can do to help. Listen here⬇️ pic.twitter.com/n7wxROPKCQ — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) May 13, 2021

Governor Tate Reeves and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Mississippi schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.

The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Jefferson County Junior High School in Fayette, McLaurin Attendance Center in Florence and Woolfolk Middle School in Yazoo City as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have completed 40 states and will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years.

“I can’t wait to see what our teachers and students can do with these new fitness centers,” said Governor Reeves.

Congressman Guest introduces E-BRIDGE Act

The E-BRIDGE Act would implement modern approaches to economic development and create new opportunities for individuals to work, attend school, socialize, and access healthcare. It is a strong step towards meeting the goal of delivering broadband to every American community. https://t.co/mBkwixrYaB — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) May 13, 2021

FBI Special Agents arrested a Starkville man Thursday for an alleged fraud scheme exceeding $6 million in federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Christopher Paul Lick, 45, of Starkville worked up a scheme to get PPP funds by filing false loan applications with banks, including Customers Bank and Cross River Bank, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

Agents say Lick lied about the number of employees and payroll expenses of his businesses.