Today, Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) introduced the American Body-Worn Camera (ABC) Act, a bill that would increase access to body-worn cameras (BWCs) in smaller, more rural areas. The legislation would allocate a portion of the Department of Justice’s body-worn camera grant funding to jurisdictions serving small populations and establish a 75 percent Federal to 25 percent local matching requirement to ensure smaller communities are not financially precluded from participating.

“Both sides of the aisle have expressed support for additional use of body-worn cameras because they help create transparency and accountability between the community and law enforcement agents while also protecting agents from false claims of misconduct. The overall mission of law enforcement is to serve and protect. This legislation would advance that mission by providing additional accountability and personal protection of our law enforcement officers,” Guest said.

Law enforcement agencies serving smaller communities often lack access to needed resources to obtain BWCs and other relevant technology. The ABC Act would help ensure these departments have the ability and resources to protect and serve their communities.

Congressman Michael Guest represents Mississippi’s Third Congressional District. Currently serving his second term, Congressman Guest is a member of the Committee on Homeland Security, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Committee on Ethics.

Press Release

5/14/2021