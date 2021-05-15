FAA Airport Improvement Program Grants Offer Support to 10 Facilities Statewide

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., today announced the award of $10.3 million for improvements at 10 Mississippi airfields. The U.S. Department of Transportation, on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), will award the grants.

“Mississippi’s airports keep passengers and commerce moving across our state,” Wicker said. “This latest round of grants from the FAA will help airports make upgrades that improve service, safety, and security.”

“Regular upgrades and improvements to our local airports are necessary to support efficient operations and economic development,” Hyde-Smith said. “These FAA grants will improve safety and support growth for local communities across our state.”

The FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:

Greenville Mid-Delta Airport , City of Greenville – $4,360,155 to rehabilitate taxiway

