Kohler Power creating 75 jobs in Hattiesburg.

Kohler Power, manufacturer of engines, generators and uninterruptible power supplies, is expanding its manufacturing operations in Hattiesburg. The project will create 75 jobs.

Kohler Power has had a manufacturing presence in Hattiesburg since 1998. There, the company produces air-cooled engines for a variety of applications, including KOHLER home standby generators. Kohler Power is adding a new residential generator manufacturing line within its existing Hattiesburg operations footprint. The expansion will meet the demand for reliable power, which is escalating throughout the U.S. as a result of homeowners’ dependence on it and the increasing rate of severe weather events.

The new manufacturing line will encompass approximately 80,000-square-feet of one of Kohler’s Hattiesburg facilities. Kohler will be expanding into an additional 187,000-square-foot space to increase its engine warehousing operations in the third quarter of this year, bringing the company’s manufacturing and warehousing space in Hattiesburg to more than 900,000 square feet.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for equipment relocation and the build-out of the manufacturing space for the new generator manufacturing line. The company also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Forrest County and the city of Hattiesburg are providing property tax exemptions in support of the project.

In March 2019, Kohler announced it was consolidating engine manufacturing operations from Wisconsin to Hattiesburg, creating 250 new full-time jobs in addition to the 350 workers already employed there. Kohler has operated in Hattiesburg for more than 20 years, producing engines primarily for residential turf equipment. Since 2018, the company has also produced a variety of commercial engines for both the turf and industrial business sectors.

Kohler Power plans to fill the 75 new generator-manufacturing jobs later this year. The addition of the new jobs will bring the company’s total employment in Hattiesburg to approximately 800.

###

What they are saying:

“Kohler’s significant expansions in its Hattiesburg operations demonstrate to the country and to the world that Hattiesburg is a great place for business and that the area’s workforce is one of the best around – always ready to produce and deliver the top-quality products that have made Kohler a household name. I congratulate the Kohler team and its dedicated employees on yet another milestone in our great state, and I look forward to the company’s continued success in the Pine Belt Region.” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“MDA is excited to support Kohler’s latest expansion that brings more manufacturing jobs to Hattiesburg. Every single day, both at home and at work, millions of people all over the country depend on Kohler’s products to perform successfully and at the highest industry standards. We are proud our workforce is entrusted to play a large role in the production of those products, and we thank the Kohler team for once again turning to Mississippi for their latest expansion.” – MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville

“This expansion allows us to get closer to our customers and respond with quicker delivery. Over these last couple years, we have seen demand for residential products skyrocket due to a number of factors, including a record hurricane season in 2020, the Texas winter storms, increasing wildfires in the western U.S., along with the pandemic sending a high number of people home for work and school. An increasing number of consumers are speaking with their wallets – prolonged power outages are no longer acceptable due to severe weather events and an aging power grid.” – Kyle Brandemuhl, General Manager – Residential and Power Products, Kohler

“With this expansion, we will more than triple our current capacity for residential standby generators and take further advantage of our world-class engine manufacturing facility that we more than doubled in the last two years. We are committed to supporting our valued dealer network and delighting the end customers that we serve.” – Brian Melka, Group President, Kohler Power

“Kohler is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. Originally recruited to Hattiesburg more than 20 years ago, it is now Hattiesburg’s second largest manufacturing employer. Kohler’s latest expansion announcement with 75 new jobs proves that it believes the Hattiesburg community plays a critical role in its long-term success. Additionally, this announcement continues to grow the advanced manufacturing sector in our local economy. Thanks to our partners at The Area Development Partnership for their leadership and foresight to help make this expansion a possibility.” – Mayor Toby Barker, City of Hattiesburg

“It seems like yesterday we were announcing the expansion of Kohler Engines in Forrest County, and now they’re adding 75 more high-quality local jobs. What started over 20 years ago as a Forrest County spec building has grown to 750 jobs and rising. The county has worked hard over the years to create a business friendly environment, and we’re excited about our partnerships with the city of Hattiesburg and Pearl River Community College that will continue to support Kohler and bring even more jobs to the Pine Belt.” – David Hogan, President, Forrest County Board of Supervisors

###

Release from the Mississippi Development Authority.