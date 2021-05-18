Supreme Court to weigh Mississippi 15-week abortion ban.

As the U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, a move observers view as potentially undermining Roe v. Wade, the Biden Administration is signaling that it could advocate for codifying Roe into law despite how Justices rule in the Magnolia State case.

However, that road is not clear.

While Democrats currently hold a slim majority in the U.S. House and could get a bill passed this Congress, at least 10 Republicans would need to crossover in the U.S. Senate to reach the required vote threshold. Democrats cold attempt to circumvent the Senate rules as they have shown their willingness to do in this 50-50 split chamber earlier this year, but doing so in the lead up to the mid-term elections is unlikely.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki would not address the pending case before SCOTUS on Monday, but she did tell reporters that “the President is committed to codifying Roe regardless of the… outcome of this case.”

Psaki, at her daily briefing, said “the right to health care, the right to choose, have been under withering and extreme attack, including through draconian state laws” over the last four years, according to The Hill.

The Hill stated in their article that in 2021, more than 500 abortion restrictions, including nearly 150 bans, were introduced in 46 states, this according to the Guttmacher Institute. Over 60 measures have been enacted this year.