On Monday, the United States Supreme Court said it will consider “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional” in the case Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, 19-1392. A decision is likely to come by June 2022.

This is the first major abortion case for the three new Justices appointed by former President Donald Trump.

In 2018, Mississippi lawmakers passed HB 1510, a bill that would restrict most abortions after 15-weeks of gestation. In November of that year, District Court Judge Carlton Reeves ruled that the law was unconstitutional, saying that the “established medical consensus” recognizes a viable fetus closer to 23 or 24 weeks. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his ruling when they blocked the law from taking effect.

A Facebook group has formed called “We are the 74” urging supporters of Initiative 65 to unite and protest the Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that overturned the medical marijuana initiative due to the flawed process used to get it on the ballot.

The “74” is a reference to the percentage by which Initiative 65 passed on the ballot in the November 2020 General Election. Currently, just over 800 members are in the group.

The state high court ruled on Friday that the initiative process under the current law could not be used to bring forward ballot initiatives given that the state no longer has five Congressional Districts.

We've received numerous questions regarding the recent Supreme Court decision and the next steps for Mississippi's citizen-driven initiative process. Here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/1U47omY17g — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonMS) May 17, 2021

Monday, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann spoke to the Starkville Rotary Club.

We asked him his opinion of the validity of the voter ID law.

“Well, we are looking at it this morning actually our lawyers are looking at it to see if there is an effect at all. Clearly, Mississippians have adopted voter I.D., it works, the Department of Justice has approved it. If there is some issue with it, I anticipate the legislature adopt whatever we need to in January,” said Hosemann.

Ruth Graham, the daughter of renowned evangelist Billy Graham, has agreed to lead a new seminary program for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain announced an agreement with Ms. Graham to start a 14-week program at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility starting May 18, 2021. The program will be funded by private donors.

“Every week, Ruth Graham will lead three of our prison seminary programs about how to forgive,” said Commissioner Cain. “In her acclaimed book, Forgiving My Father, Forgiving Myself, she talks about having an absent parent and about what it means to forgive and move on.” Ruth Graham’s beloved father Billy Graham traveled the world with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association for over 50 years, leaving his family for weeks at a time.

Today MSDH is reporting 316 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 3 deaths, and 23 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 315,026 cases, 7,257 deaths, and 855,595 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/FF3w47Usr3 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) May 17, 2021

Former House Speaker Pro Tempore Greg Snowden of Meridian will soon become director of the Administrative Office of Courts. Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph said that the new director is expected to assume his duties before the start of the new fiscal year, July 1, 2021.

The Administrative Office of Courts, (AOC), is responsible for the administrative business of the state trial and appellate courts including budget, finance and personnel. The director of AOC also assists the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the chief administrative officer of every court in the state.

I am heartened by today’s news that the SCOTUS will consider MS's effort to protect unborn children. It represents an opportunity for the Court to reassess its previous rulings that have sadly led to abortion on demand being the near norm in this country. #ProLife — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) May 17, 2021

Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03), Congressman Tim Burchett (TN-02), and 44 other Members of Congress sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg urging the Biden Administration to prioritize Taiwan in the Administration’s East Asia strategy and, specifically, to address the exclusion of Taiwan from a United Nations (UN) organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The ICAO oversees air traffic cooperation of 193 national governments, but Taiwan remains excluded from the group despite being home to the eleventh largest airport in the world. By joining the ICAO, Taiwan would gain access to important resources in international aviation, and the UN would gain another valuable partner at ICAO, which would further the UN goal of international cooperation.