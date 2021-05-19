Miss. Senators Introduce Resolution Honoring Nation’s First Historically Black Public Land Grant University

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., introduced a resolution to recognize Alcorn State University’s 150th anniversary. The resolution acknowledges the valuable education programs offered at Alcorn State and the University’s contributions to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and higher learning. It also commemorates the work of important faculty and alumni, including the university’s first president and former U.S. Senator, Hiram R. Revels.

“Alcorn’s history is a story that is linked to the history of our state and nation,” Wicker said. “Just as Alcorn’s first president, Hiram Revels, helped to carve a path for Alcorn graduates as the first Black U.S. Senator, I am confident that future Alcorn graduates will help to carve the path for this nation. I offer my compliments on 150 extraordinary years of higher education achievement and success.”

“The commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Alcorn State University shines a spotlight on a venerable educational institution that has a special place in our history and our future. Alcorn, as it has been throughout its history, remains an HBCU leader in so many areas—most importantly as a source of opportunity and hope for generations of students,” Hyde-Smith said. “It is an honor to join Senator Wicker in honoring Alcorn State University on this notable milestone.”

Read the full text of S.Res.216 below.

