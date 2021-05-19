Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday for an exclusive interview where he discussed his thoughts on the recent ruling by the state Supreme Court on Initiative 65 and the initiative process, a possible income tax elimination in the 2022 session, and the case before the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the 15-week abortion ban.

Watch the full interview with Governor Reeves below.

Lt. Governor Hosemann spoke to reporters today saying that he is supportive of a special session if the Governor chooses to call one, but believes it needs to be done so in an organized fashion to minimize cost to tax payers.

However, he said he has not been in conversation with the Governor about whether or not a special session will become a reality.

Governor Tate Reeves announced multiple appointments to the Institutions of Higher Learning Board, State Board of Education, and Community College Board…

…“I am confident that each of these appointees have the credentials and unique and diverse experiences to help us continue improving Mississippi’s education system in a way that prioritizes students above all else,” Governor Reeves said.“Whether at the K-12, community college, or university level, I believe improving our educational achievement levels is critical to our long-term success and will further our efforts to make Mississippi the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family.”

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting – with a caveat

NOTE: 406 of today's cases occurred between August 31, 2020, and May 13, 2021, identified from recent investigations. — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) May 18, 2021

State parks in Mississippi have been a topic of conversation for the last year by lawmakers. The state’s parks have slowly but surely dilapidated over the years do to lack of care and upkeep.

PEER concluded that without an annual general fund appropriation state park operations would not be self-sustaining. These parks often rely on contract workers for 39% of the workforce, which means staff at the parks are often changing.

They found that there was a lack of prioritization in maintenance planning, strategic marketing and accountability for cash payments make at entrances.

Commissioner Sean Tindell has announced the appointment of Joshua Bromen

to Director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center (MSAIC), also known as the Fusion Center. As a division within the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, MSAIC provides Mississippi with a centralized location for the gathering, analysis, and sharing of information from local, state, tribal, and federal resources to prevent criminal activity.

Bromen is a seasoned law enforcement officer with 13 years of service with the Gulfport Police Department. He obtained the rank of Commander of Professional Standards and served as the supervisor of Public Information, Community Relations, and the Patrol, Traffic, and Support Divisions. In addition, he served as a SWAT Crisis Negotiator, Accident Reconstructionist, and member of the Gulfport Police Department Diversity and Community Outreach team.

As the U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, a move observers view as potentially undermining Roe v. Wade, the Biden Administration is signaling that it could advocate for codifying Roe into law despite how Justices rule in the Magnolia State case.

However, that road is not clear.

While Democrats currently hold a slim majority in the U.S. House and could get a bill passed this Congress, at least 10 Republicans would need to crossover in the U.S. Senate to reach the required vote threshold. Democrats cold attempt to circumvent the Senate rules as they have shown their willingness to do in this 50-50 split chamber earlier this year, but doing so in the lead up to the mid-term elections is unlikely.

Senator Wicker raises concerns over Biden’s Navy ships funding plan

America’s Navy should be growing, not shrinking, if we are to keep pace with China and meet our national goal of a 355-plus ship fleet. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) May 18, 2021

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Mark Warner, D-Va., John Boozman, R-Ark., Ben Cardin, D-Md., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., John Hoeven, R-N.D., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., along with U.S. Representatives Terri Sewell, D-Ala. and Jason Smith, R-Mo., today introduced the “Rural Jobs Act,” legislation that would build on the success of the New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) by bringing hundreds of millions of dollars in private investment to some of the most disadvantaged rural communities in America.

“Recent jobs reports have shown that our nation is on the path to recovery, but there is more progress to be made,” Senator Wicker said. “The Rural Jobs Act would help boost private investment in rural communities through expanded tax incentives. This legislation would be an important addition to the New Market Tax Credit Program, which has already spurred tens of billions of private investment in distressed communities.”

Congressman Thompson continues push for Jan. 6 Commission

The January 6th attack was not only an attack on the Capitol – it was an attack on our democracy. Bipartisan legislation the House will pass today will create an independent commission so we can get answers to the American people and ensure it does not happen again. — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) May 19, 2021

Kohler Power, manufacturer of engines, generators and uninterruptible power supplies, is expanding its manufacturing operations in Hattiesburg. The project will create 75 jobs.

Kohler Power has had a manufacturing presence in Hattiesburg since 1998. There, the company produces air-cooled engines for a variety of applications, including KOHLER home standby generators. Kohler Power is adding a new residential generator manufacturing line within its existing Hattiesburg operations footprint. The expansion will meet the demand for reliable power, which is escalating throughout the U.S. as a result of homeowners’ dependence on it and the increasing rate of severe weather events.