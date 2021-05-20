Project is a $1.35 million corporate investment

Meat processing company Cutting Edge Meat Company, or CEMCO, is opening a red meat processing facility in Leakesville. The project is a $1.35 million corporate investment and will create 14 jobs.

CEMCO is constructing a USDA-approved red meat processing facility in the Greene County Industrial Park. The facility will house fee-based meat processing services for livestock producers and retailers and will also include retail space for specialty meat products. Additionally, CEMCO will sell the processed meats to wholesalers and retail customers. Meats to be processed at the facility include beef, pork, lamb, goats and deer. Additional processing services will yield products like sausage, bacon and jerky. The facility will have the capacity to process approximately 30 beef cattle per week, as well as a similar number of hogs, lambs and goats.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for an access road and infrastructure improvements. The town of Leakesville and Greene County also are assisting with the project.

CEMCO’s new operations are a result of Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson’s recent request for locally sourced meats. The company expects the Greene County facility to be operational in July.

What Leaders are Saying about the News:

“Agribusiness is one of Mississippi’s top economic drivers. From soybeans and cotton to catfish and cattle, our farmers are the backbone of the nation’s food supply chain. With the opening of CEMCO’s new processing facility in Greene County, we are continuing on a path of increased access to our rich agricultural resources. The quality products that will be available as a result of CEMCO’s new facility will feed Mississippi families for years to come.” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“Mississippi is the prime location for companies such as CEMCO, which source their meat from farmers throughout the state, enabling them to successfully get their products to market while providing quality meat products to consumers in Mississippi and the U.S. MDA is proud to offer its support to the CEMCO team as they prepare to open their new operations in Greene County and bring more than a dozen new job opportunities to the area.” – MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville

“CEMCO is meeting a critical need of the state’s agriculture industry, the need for increased processing capacity of livestock. This facility will provide farmers with an additional option for processing livestock and will help alleviate the wait times they experienced due to the pandemic. I am proud that the Mississippi Land, Water and Timber Resources Board was also able to assist funding a portion of this project, which is a good example of how state programs can work together for the good of its citizens.” – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson

“Over the past few years, we have realized the need for additional red meat processing in our area. We believed that the need created an opportunity for a processing plant in Greene County to support local farmers and job creation for local citizens. We are thankful for the support from the Greene County Board of Supervisors, mayor of Leakesville and aldermen. Their willingness to help us connect with available resources from outside Greene County helped to bring the plant to reality.” – Scott and Michelle Hicks, Owners, CEMCO

“We appreciate the initiative Scott and Michelle Hicks demonstrated in deciding to locate their meat processing facility here in Greene County, and we hope their efforts will encourage other local citizens to see a need as a potential opportunity. South Mississippi Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Development Authority played key roles in helping meet some of the infrastructure needs at the CEMCO site, and we appreciate their support. We thank Governor Reeves for recognizing that CEMCO helped advance his vision for fully utilizing the resources of Mississippi to the benefit of all the state’s citizens.” – Elton Clark President Greene County Board of Supervisors

“The town is delighted to have Scott Hicks invest in the Leakesville area. As was promised from the beginning of the project, we will continue to support this and other developments in Leakesville.” – Leakesville Mayor George Perkins

Release from the Mississippi Development Authority.