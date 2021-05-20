Republicans Kelly, Palazzo vote against the measure.

Mississippi’s Third District Congressman Michael Guest was one of only 35 Republicans who voted in support of Congress forming a 9/11-style Commission to investigate and report on the January 6th Capitol riot.

Another Mississippi Congressman, Bennie Thompson (D) from the Second District, was the lead negotiator for the Democrats in the U.S. House to have this new Commission formed under H.R. 3233. Both Thompson and Guest serve on the House Homeland Security Committee, which Thompson chairs.

“We need answers to questions surrounding the events of January 6th,” Congressman Guest (R) said in a statement to Y’all Politics given Wednesday night following the vote. “I believe the long conversations that have happened over the last few months have produced a commission that is fair and is structured to find actions that Congress can take to prevent another such attack.”

Mississippi’s other two Republican Congressmen – Trent Kelly (MS-1) and Steven Palazzo (MS-4) – did not vote to form the Commission.

Congressman Thompson appeared on CNN following the vote. He said the 35 Republicans who voted to form the January 6th Commission “took a principled vote.”

“The people who voted on the Republican side, they were there. They saw what went on and you can’t, in reality, whitewash the events,” Thompson said. “It was an insurrection. It was a riot, or whatever you want to call it. But it was not orderly operation of the United States Capitol.”

Thompson said Democrats met Republicans on every point to make the Commission bipartisan.

“[Republican] Leader McCarthy. We, word for word, accepted what he wanted because we just want to get to the facts,” the Democrat Congressman told CNN.

#ICYMI: Chairman @BennieGThompson was on @OutFrontCNN to discuss House passage of his bill – with 35 Republican votes – to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and where the bill goes from here. Watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/05qNKWJALq — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) May 20, 2021

Those 35 Republicans who voted for the January 6th Commission are listed below:

Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Tom Rice of South Carolina

Dan Newhouse of Washington

Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Fred Upton of Michigan

Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington

Peter Meijer of Michigan

John Katko of New York

David Valadao of California

Tom Reed of New York

Don Bacon of Nebraska

John Curtis of Utah

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Andrew Garbarino of New York

Tony Gonzales of Texas

Dusty Johnson of South Dakota

David Joyce of Ohio

Chris Smith of New Jersey

Van Taylor of Texas

Chris Jacobs of New York

David McKinley of West Virginia

Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska

Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida

Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa

Steve Womack of Arkansas

Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma

French Hill of Arkansas

Mike Simpson of Idaho

Rodney Davis of Illinois

Blake Moore of Utah

Michael Guest of Mississippi

Trey Hollingsworth of Indiana

Carlos Gimenez of Florida

Cliff Bentz of Oregon

The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate where it is unlikely to be met with overwhelming approval by Senate Republican. Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that he will not support this legislation and will urge his GOP colleagues not to support the bill as well.