Y’all Politics spoke with Matthew McLaughlin and Conner Reeves, two attorneys who have been involved with the medical marijuana campaign over the last three years as well as the trade association, to get their take on the program moving forward.

McLaughlin and Reeves weighed in on their reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Initiative 65 and where the program goes from here. They say they are eager to work with the Legislature in order to ensure a program, similar to the one that Mississippians voted for in Initiative 65, is moved forward.